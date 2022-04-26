Chamblee man denies hit-and-run allegation

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 52-year-old Chamblee man for hit-and-run April 12 after an incident on North Shallowford Road.
A man told police that an SUV behind him had been acting frustrated while in traffic and passed him by maneuvering into the lane of oncoming traffic. The man said the SUV then cut back in front of him and struck his car. The man provided police with a photo of the SUV and its license plate number, which indicated the owner lived in Chamblee.
Dunwoody police met with Chamblee police and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. The suspect admitted he had passed a car on the wrong side of the road but said he did not strike the car. He also told police he was the only one who had driven his SUV that day, according to the report. Police observed damage to the front passenger side of the man’s SUV.
The suspect was charged with hit-and-run, improper lane usage, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with an expired registration.