DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Chamblee teen for crawling in a family’s yard along West Madison Drive late Sept. 29.
The 19-year-old man was charged with loitering and prowling in connection with the incident. The victim said she found a handwritten note at her front door with $40 in it around 11:30 p.m. The suspicious note, written in Spanish, said the homeowner has done so much good things and deserved the money.
The victim called police when she noticed a mysterious cell phone propped up on the porch that was facing the front door and recording video. The victim’s niece recognized the cell phone as belonging to the young man, whom she worked with at a store in Doraville.
Shortly after police left the home, the suspect knocked on the door and asked for his cell phone. Police returned and questioned him, and he told them he was working on a school project about kindness. He said he left the note and money at the front door so he could record the response. The victim’s neighbor gave officers surveillance video that showed footage of the young man crawling through the victim’s yard. He was criminally trespassed from the property.
