Catalytic converter stolen outside North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Canton man reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck May 27 outside North Point Mall.
The man said he had left his truck parked outside Van Maur around 1 p.m. for about an hour. When he returned to the truck, he noticed it sounded as though it had no muffler. The man initially thought he had knocked the muffler loose while driving over speed bumps at the mall.
When he got home and checked under his vehicle, he noticed his catalytic converter was missing. The man filed a report with mall security, but they told him there are no cameras facing the parking lot where he had parked.
The man filed a police report for insurance purposes.