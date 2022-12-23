Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports said that sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, the catalytic converter of a vehicle parked at a local apartment complex was stolen by unknown thieves.
A victim reported his vehicle had been parked on level 2 of the Marq 8 apartment complex for three days while he worked from home and didn’t realize the converter had been stolen until he started the car and heard extremely loud noises.
The man looked under his vehicle and saw the converter had been cut out.
No suspect in the theft had been identified at the time of the report.