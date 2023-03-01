Catalytic converter stolen from truck at apartment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for thieves responsible for stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle at a local apartment complex.
Police reports said officers responded to the apartment complex on Elite Lane after a resident reported that his truck’s catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle’s exhaust pipe at some point overnight on Feb. 17.
The victim said he parked his truck in the apartment complex’s front lot at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 and discovered the theft at 7 a.m. the next morning after the vehicle made a loud noise when it was started. No other damage was reported, the report said.
No suspect has been identified in the theft.