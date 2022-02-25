Cash taken from till at Ga. 9 Milton tire store

MILTON, Ga. –– Milton police responded to the report of a burglary Feb. 13 at Mavis Tire on Ga. 9.
After reporting to work around 8:30 a.m., the store manager entered through a locked side door and soon noticed a lock on the cash register was missing and the safety bar was bent.
She said all the cash in the register had been removed.
A store employee then proceeded to the rear of the business and noticed the side door key drop box had been pried open.
Police observed a secured safe on the floor and a filing cabinet was open.
The store manager stated that nearly $220 was taken from the cash register. She stated the safe was not in use, and she was not aware of any keys missing. She said she could not determine whether anything was missing from the filing cabinet.