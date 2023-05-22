Cash reported missing from Dunwoody ATM

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said that an undetermined amount of cash may have been stolen from a Dunwoody bank ATM.
Dunwoody police responded to the Georgia United Credit Union on Till Mill Road April 6 after receiving reports that bank employees had learned an ATM was missing several “cassettes” that typically store money in the machine.
Employees verified the ATM was in good condition, did not appear to have been forcibly entered and could only have been opened by a three-step unlocking procedure that involves several different codes and keys.
Once opened by bank staff, the ATM was found to be missing all cash and its money storage cassettes, which was unusual but would need to be confirmed by a bank audit.
At the time of the report, Dunwoody police had not identified any possible suspects.