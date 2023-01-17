Cash register stolen at Rush Soccer Club

MILTON, Ga. — The owner of Rush Soccer Club on Birmingham Highway reported a burglary to Milton Police Jan. 3.
Police saw that a wooden door had been kicked inward, and the frame broken, the report said. The door led to the concession area, where police saw change on the floor and the room in disarray.
Eight more doors were found to have been kicked in, but the owner advised that nothing appeared to be taken.
Police spoke to the concession area owner, who said the cash register, which contained $400 in bills, was missing. The register itself was valued at $100.