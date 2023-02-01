Cash, credit cards taken from unattended jacket

MILTON, Ga. — A thief stole two credit cards and from $600-800 from a wallet inside a jacket left unattended while the owner ran the track at Fowler Park Recreation in Forsyth County Center Jan. 17.
The following day, the man told Milton Police he received an alert notifying him of suspicious activity on one of the cards. The alert advised him that someone had attempted to make a purchase for $504.94 at the Walmart in Milton.
He received a separate fraud alert asking him to verify three recent charges. The first two were at the Milton Walmart in the amounts of $504.94 and $643.94. The third charge was at a Home Depot in Duluth for $1,023.64, however the charge was declined.
All totaled, the man was out $1,148.93. Police advised him to follow up with his banks and their fraud departments.
The man also filed a report with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.