Carters store in Dunwoody reports theft of $2,000 in goods

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to Carters on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 16 on a report of larceny.
An employee stated a black female wearing a yellow top and yellow pants with upper body neck area tattoos put merchandise into a bag, then began walking toward the exit. The employee said she confronted the woman, asking if she needed help. The shopper refused the offer and left with about $2,000 worth of merchandise.
The suspect got into a gray Dodge Charger. The employee said she recognized the female suspect from another suspected shoplifting incident.
