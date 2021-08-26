ROSWELL, Ga. — A resident at an assisted living facility along Applewood Drive is accused of pepper spraying a housekeeper twice during an Aug. 10 incident.
Police were dispatched to Brookdale Chambrel Roswell for reports of disorderly conduct. The executive director of the facility told officers Sue Fong Woo, 69, sprayed the housekeeper with Mace. He said a male resident called the housekeeper into his room and was showing her a care package and flyer he’d gotten from Kroger. Woo entered the man’s room and became angry when she saw the male resident talking to the housekeeper.
Police said Woo took the flyer from the victim and sprayed her in the face with a pink cannister of Mace. Woo then allegedly followed the housekeeper out into the hallway and sprayed her again. She denied the allegation, but the male resident told officers he witnessed the attack, according to police.
The victim was rushed to an emergency care facility for treatment. Police cited Woo for disorderly conduct. The executive director told officers they planned to evict her from the assisted living facility, according to the arrest report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.