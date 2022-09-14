Cards and cash stolen in Alpharetta vehicle burglaries

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating reports that two vehicles were burglarized while parked publicly in Alpharetta in late August.
A vehicle parked at Webb Bridge Park and a vehicle on Windward Parkway were illegally entered on Aug. 26 and Aug 27, Alpharetta police said.
The window of the first vehicle, a Honda Van, was shattered and a purse containing five credit cards was stolen. The vehicle owner said one of the cards was used to make a purchase of $2,399 at an Atlanta Best Buy.
Windows of the second vehicle, a work truck, were not broken, but multiple credit cards, debit cards and cash was stolen from inside the vehicle. Thieves attempted to use one of the cards at a nearby Chick-Fil-A.
At the scene of the second burglary, police also discovered several items that had been previously stolen from a vehicle in Sandy Springs several days prior.
No suspect was identified by the police report.