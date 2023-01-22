Card from man’s wallet used to buy items at store

MILTON, Ga. — A man reported he lost his wallet Jan. 15 at Providence Park and later received a bank notification for a $1,011 charge that had been declined at Kroger on Ga. 9.
When the man went to Kroger to obtain information, he was informed that the card was declined at the self-checkout registers and had been used to purchase two $500 gift cards, the police report said.
Milton Police followed up with the Kroger manager, who provided security footage. On the footage, two people can be seen around the time the man received bank notifications.
One of the customers, an elderly White male with white hair wearing what appeared to be a dark blue jacket and jeans, could be seen at the self-checkout, but they could not determine what the man was purchasing or if he attempted to ring up any gift cards. The Kroger manager said the man’s card was declined but was approved at a second self-checkout register.
The victim of the theft said he saw an elderly man at Providence Park matching the elderly man’s description. He also said he received an additional notification in the same time frame for a $1,054 charge at the same Kroger.
From the footage, police could see that the elderly man got into a parked white minivan. He waited for a brief period, and another person got into the vehicle before he drove off.
Police are following up on the case.