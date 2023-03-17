Car reported stolen recovered in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a Jonesboro woman allegedly found driving a stolen car last week.
Police reports said officers were contacted at about 3 p.m., March 6, by a person who was tracking his stolen car on GPS as it traveled through Dunwoody. With the victim’s help, officers located the car at a maintenance shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, being looked at by a mechanic.
Police arrested the vehicle’s driver, identified as a 43-year-old Jonesboro woman. The suspect first told police she had taken the car from her father, but she later admitted she stole the vehicle from a truck lot in Forest Park that morning.
The woman was charged with theft by receiving and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.