Car reported stolen on Union Hill Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said a local man’s car was stolen sometime in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 from an address on Union Hill Road.
The victim reported that his Audi S3 was stolen from a designated parking space at Union Hill Park sometime between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. while he was away from the vehicle.
Responding officers were able to track the vehicle’s movements through FLOCK traffic camera footage, that showed the car being driven near Cogburn Road and Glaston Way in Alpharetta at about 5 a.m.
Officers also learned the victim left his keys in the unlocked vehicle.
No footage of the incident was captured by security cameras and police have not identified a suspect.