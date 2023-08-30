Car passenger flees police for active warrant

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police pulled over a Johns Creek woman Aug. 14 for driving with a suspended license but found her passenger had an active warrant for theft.
The passenger, a Johns Creek man, told police his license was “taken away” when police asked if he could take possession of the driver’s vehicle, the police report said. But when information returned that the passenger had an active warrant for theft by taking, he exited the vehicle and ran on foot westbound on Plantation Bridge Drive.
Police caught up with the passenger, placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta. Police charged him with obstruction of law enforcement officers.