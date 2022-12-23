Car clocked at 88 mph on McGinnis Ferry Road

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police stopped a man on McGinnis Ferry Road at Sheldon Place Dec. 5 after observing his 2020 black Honda Civic approaching from behind well above the speed limit of 45 mph.
Police received a reading of 78 mph, then 83 mph before the car passed. As police tried to catch up with the car, almost 88 to 90 mph was clocked on the radar.
When police stopped the man, they checked for a legitimate reason for his speeding. But the man said he was driving the passenger home because it was getting late.
Police said they smelled alcohol emanating from within the car, and performed a sobriety test on the driver. They determined that the driver was not impaired. Police then issued two tickets for reckless driving and speeding.