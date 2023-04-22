Car burglaries reported to Alpharetta Police

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Between March 31 and April 8, Alpharetta police investigated multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout the city.
Reports said the first burglary was investigated at the Benihana restaurant on Mansell Road March 31 at about 11 p.m., after a restaurant patron discovered their vehicle’s rear passenger window had been shattered.
From security camera footage at the restaurant, officers were able to see a grey Kia Optima pulling up next to the victim’s vehicle and suspects breaking into it.
On April 8 and 9, vehicles were burglarized at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Kimball Bridge Road and the Passador Brazilian Steakhouse on Mansell Road. In both cases, the vehicles’ windows were shattered, but no items were stolen.
In the later incidents, no security cameras were available to capture the burglaries.
At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified.