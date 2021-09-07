JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Canton man showed up to the Police Department on Aug. 16 and reported having been choked unconscious and beaten.
The 24-year-old victim said he was at The Derby sports bar along Nesbit Ferry Road and someone grabbed him from behind as he was exiting the restroom. The unidentified suspect wrapped him in a chokehold and put him to sleep. The victim woke up beaten and bruised.
He said he had to go to the hospital to be treated for wounds to his ribs, missing and chipped teeth, and bruising on his lower back and neck. He also had to get stiches in his chin.
The victim said he never got a look at his attacker. He said two bartenders saw the suspect and told him the man was a regular patron. There was no other information about the suspect. Investigators were not able to speak to the bartenders to corroborate the man’s story.
Police said the attack happened directly beneath a security camera so there was no footage available.
