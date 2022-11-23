Canton man charged with burglary, robbery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Canton man for breaking into a woman’s home Oct. 31.
Incident reports said the 53-year-old suspect was arrested for forcibly entering a home off Raeburn Road by kicking down the front door. When police arrived on scene to investigate the incident, they found the man inside.
The man was charged with criminal damage to property, strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, interference with a 911 call, burglary and stalking. He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.