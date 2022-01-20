Camera captures theft at Johns Creek Shoe Gallery

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police responded to the report of a shoplifting incident Dec. 28 at Shoe Gallery on Medlock Bridge Parkway. While reviewing video footage, the owner stated she observed a customer shoplift two items from the store.
The video footage showed an elderly female, around 5-foot 6, with brown/white long hair, smaller build, wearing a brown shirt, jewelry necklace, blue jeans and tan sandals.
The suspect was seen grabbing a black Brighton leather jewelry case valued at $42.50 and concealing it under her purse. She then took a dark-colored Brighton lipstick holder valued at $35 from a nearby shelf and concealed it with the jewelry case.
The suspect checked out at a register, then left the store with the two stolen items.
Police had made no arrest at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.