ROSWELL, Ga. — A theft was reported June 12 at the Roswell City Antiques and Interior Arts Shopping Mall along Holcomb Bridge Road. The complainant said a man broke into a display cabinet and stole four pieces of jewelry valued at more than $12,000.

One person at the jewelry shop gave police security footage of the alleged theft, which occurred June 10. It showed what police described as a heavy-set man use a tool to open a locked cabinet and swipe the jewelry. The suspect left in a black Mercedes with a distinct emblem, police said.

The complainant also provided police footage of a July 26 theft, and said the suspect in that incident appeared to have a similar gait to the man from the June 10 robbery. Investigators said records showed the suspect in that case was the possible owner of a Mercedes matching the description of the vehicle seen leaving the June 10 theft.

No arrests were made.

