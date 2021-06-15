FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A New York teen was arrested May 31 after a homeowner reportedly spotted him prowling near his Hamby Road residence.
Orlando W. Thomas, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary, loitering and prowling and obstruction of law enforcement.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner noticed someone on his security camera trying to open his back door. The suspect ran when deputies showed up, but he was quickly apprehended. Deputies and the homeowner both identified Thomas as the alleged prowler who tried to break into the residence.
