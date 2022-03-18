Caller warns Alpharetta retailer of planned shoplifting

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Shoplifting was reported March 3 at Bed, Bath and Beyond on North Point Parkway.
An employee advised police that she was contacted by an unidentified caller who said that a friend was about to come into the store and steal merchandise. She stated that the caller advised her friend just returned to their car from Old Navy and was headed her way.
The caller told her she was warning her because she did not want to be implicated in the theft. The caller would not provide her name or a description of the vehicle she was in.
Armed with a description, the employee watched as the suspect entered the store empty handed, made several selections of products and passed the last point of sale without making an attempt to pay. She stated that she attempted to stop the suspect but failed.
The items stolen include: one Ugg brand 2-pack pillows, valued at $59.99, one Ugg brand Comforter, valued at $199.99, and one Ugg brand flannel sheets, valued at $82.99.
Security camera footage was provided to police.