ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A resident met with an officer at the Police Department on April 11 to report threatening phone calls.
The victim said a caller extorted $8,500 from him between April 4-11 by threatening to harm him and his family if he didn’t send money through “Cash App,” a mobile money transfer app.
The man told police he suspected the caller was a merchant in Puerto Rico from whom he had bought items months prior while he was in the Caribbean for work. The victim told officers that the merchant called him demanding more money following the sale, and he paid it to avoid problems.
The caller who contacted the man this month sent videos of people getting murdered and dismembered by drug cartels, according to police. The caller claimed that would happen to the victim unless he paid up.
