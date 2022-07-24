Caller scams Milton resident with fake electric bill

MILTON, Ga. –– A man who claimed to be with Sawnee Electric Company swindled a woman out of $355 over the phone June 14.
The victim said she received a call from a man – with a Connecticut area code –who said she had an outstanding electric bill, and that a crew was enroute to shut the power off.
The victim stated she already paid her electric bill and never received an email about missing a payment. The caller assured her no payment had been made, and she’d need to settle the bill immediately or have her power shut off.
The victim said she was convinced the caller was with Sawnee because he’d provided the last four digits of her account number.
He'd told her she could either pay the outstanding bill via Zelle or drive to the Sawnee site in downtown Atlanta the following day. The victim then transferred the outstanding balance to a number the caller told her was a Sawnee account.
After the transfer was completed, the victim realized it had been a scam because her daughter had called Sawnee customer service and confirmed the caller did not work for the company.