Caller extorts Johns Creek woman out of more than $4,000

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman was scammed out of more than $4,000 from a caller who claimed to be with the Fulton County Sheriff’s office.
The victim said she received a call from someone who claimed to be with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who told her she had arrest warrants for failing to appear for jury duty.
The caller then told her to purchase 14 gift cards, totaling approximately $4,200, and to read the cards’ information to him over the phone.
The caller then instructed her to mail all the cards to an address in East Point.
The victim said she spoke to two callers who identified themselves as Captain Knox and Antonio Rodriguez.