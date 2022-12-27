California man arrested for theft at temple

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 21-year-old California man in connection with a bold daytime burglary that occurred at a local house of worship in April.
Incident reports said five people stole nearly $15,000 in cash from the Shri Krishna Vrundavana Temple on Shiloh Road April 17, while pretending to need help from temple staff.
Temple staff and witnesses said the five suspects entered the temple at about 5 p.m. asking for someone at the church to “pray for them because they were having ‘baby issues.’” While one of the male suspects blocked the temple employees by standing in front of a doorway, the others stole a safe containing $4,000 and a backpack containing $10,000 from a room in the temple.
Witnesses saw the suspects loading the safe into a gold Mercedes sedan. They were able to provide deputies with the vehicle’s license number and a description of the suspects.
Jail records show the 21-year-old man from Fullerton, California, was arrested in connection with the burglary Dec. 12.
The man was charged with felony burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.