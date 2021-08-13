DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern restaurant in Perimeter Mall late July 24 to break up a fight between several guests.
Security at the eatery said an Atlanta woman sparked the altercation as she was leaving. Jasmine Shanice Lewis, 26, called a cake ugly as she passed a table with a group of friends gathered around the cake. Some of the women in the party heard Lewis’ remark and took exception. They began exchanging words.
Security guards intervened as Lewis was advancing toward the women. They removed her and Tejarveah Treon Lobbins, a 27-year-old Atlanta man with her, out of the restaurant.
The pair re-entered the business moments later and continued the heated argument. Police say Lewis picked up a plate from one of the tables and threw it at the other group, barely missing them. One security guard said Lobbins punched him in the face when as he was escorting them out a second time.
Managers, wait staff and several guests corroborated the story security told officers. Police arrested Lobbins and Lewis and charged both with disorderly conduct.
