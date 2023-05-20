Businessman defrauded of more than $350,000

MILTON, Ga. — A man told Milton Police March 22 that a contracting company he works with did not receive a wire transfer he had sent.
The police report stated it was determined someone claiming to be affiliated with the contracting company had reached out to the man’s company requesting a bank change.
The man said his company sent a wire transfer for $366,616 to the new account information they received March 10. The name the suspect used is an actual person, the man said, used to create a realistic “request for change.”
The man said he has contacted his bank, which is looking into the matter, and he was told to file a police report and have police contact the FBI. Police advised the man to file a report with the FBI on his own.