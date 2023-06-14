Business reports suspect made fraudulent purchase

MILTON, Ga. — The owner of LSV golf carts on Mayfield Road reported to police May 24 that someone had fraudulently wired money to pay for a golf cart.
The owner said he was contacted by a man who agreed to pay $9,158 for a golf cart, then received the money through a wire transaction. The golf cart was delivered to a building on West Atlanta Street in Marietta.
A man in Texas then contacted the owner, who said suspects had stolen his identity and used his identification with a bank routing number to wire the owner funds for the golf cart. The man had reported the fraud to his bank, and the funds were sent back to the man’s account.
The owner said he was able to locate the owner of the property in Marietta, who said the shop is rented out to a named individual in his 40s. The property owner was able to provide a phone number for the man, but not a last name or address.
The business owner said he would contact the Marietta Police Department.