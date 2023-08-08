Business receives invoice for fraudulent shipments

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The president of a Johns Creek business reported to police July 21 that he received an invoice from UPS for more than $8,700, though the bill is usually less than $20.
When looking through the invoice, the man found 162 fraudulent shipping transactions on the account, from an identified sender in Alpharetta. Packages were sent to numerous people with addresses nationwide, the police report said.
The man provided police with two packages returned to his address after shipment could not be made, and a check was found in each, totaling more than $70,300. Both packages were on the business’ invoice.
The man contacted UPS and requested a fraud report.