Business owner says worker embezzled nearly $2 million

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The owner of a logistics company alleges that one of his managers has stolen $1.8 million over eight years.
The owner told Johns Creek Police Jan. 13 that his manager has access to all of his financial accounts to pay for expenses and work-related items. The owner provided police with multiple documents that reflected money had been removed from the business accounts at Metro City Bank, the police report said, as well as a thumb drive filled with transactions the manager had made.
The owner said he thinks his manager and his manager’s wife created a small business, Asiana Export, to move the money. The business was started in 2013, the owner said. Because the owner does a lot of business with the similarly named Asiana Airlines, the transactions were not noticed until recently.
The owner found out about the theft because Asiana Airlines contacted him about payment. He then verified that payment had been made Dec. 22, but also found two additional payments dated the same day to Asiana Export.
The owner contacted the manager’s wife about the payments, and she apologized and returned the money. Out of suspicion, the owner went to Metro City Bank and found that all passcodes had been changed on his accounts, and only his employee had access.
The owner told police he locked all business accounts, except Metro City Bank, and was working on getting financial records from the bank.