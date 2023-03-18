Business owner reports stolen debit card

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The business owner of Eastern Atlanta Behavioral Health in Watkinsville reported to Johns Creek Police Feb. 28 that he was supposed to receive a new business debit card in the mail to his Johns Creek residence off Knollcrest Boulevard.
The report said the debit card was for his business account through Bank South. The man received automated alerts for his business bank account that someone activated the new card Feb. 25. Half an hour later, someone withdrew $400 and then $400 more at a CVS ATM.
The suspect then made a $1.98 purchase at Publix on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County, and requested $1,000 cash back.
Police checked the man’s bank statements, which showed $1,801.98 as a total loss to the business account.
The man said he does not know whether someone stole the card from his residential mailbox in Johns Creek.
He also noted he has a cleaning service that last entered his residence Feb. 11.