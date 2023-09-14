Business owner reports break-in with bricks, stolen products

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The owner of the Smoke Factory on Holcomb Bridge Road reported to police Aug. 31 that someone had broken into the store with bricks.
The owner said he received a call from his alarm company at around 3:50 a.m. that morning, informing him of a triggered alarm at the location.
He then opened a live stream camera, the police report said, showing a vehicle that appeared to be parked in front of the business with its headlights on. A few minutes later, the owner saw the vehicle begin to exit the parking spot and heard squealing tires towards the exit, the police report said.
When the owner arrived on scene, he noticed the front door had been shattered and saw many items from his showcase to be missing. Police saw two white vape boxes near where the owner said the vehicle was, and the owner said they matched the merchandise sold in his store.
No footage was obtained of suspects, the police report said, and detectives arrived at the scene for further investigation.