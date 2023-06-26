Business owner reports attempted $80,000 fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody business owner reported to police June 2 that thieves attempted to withdraw $82,000 from his checking account.
Reports said the theft was attempted using a forged check with the correct account and routing numbers, but a fake name, business name and logo. The forged check was deposited in a real Bank of America checking account that officials are attempting to trace.
The victim’s bank, Truist, was able to detect the fraud early and prevented the funds from leaving his account, the report said.
No suspect was identified.