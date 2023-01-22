Business owner reports altered check amount

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner reported that she was defrauded of nearly $7,000 by thieves who forged a check written to another business.
Alpharetta police reports said the owner of Designer Cosigner on North Main Street reported Jan. 9 that a check from the business had been stolen and deposited by scammers.
The victim told police a check for $5,800.98 had been written from the business’s account to a business called WB Holdings Stonewood. They later learned the check had been cashed on Dec. 12 for $6,800.98 by a person they didn’t recognize.
The report did not say whether any further information had been discovered about the suspect or the incident.