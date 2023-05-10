Business owner reports $56,000 check fraud

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner reported April 26, that checks worth more than $56,000 were recently forged and cashed, after they were stolen from the mail.
Police said the business owner mailed the three checks to customers between March and April, but the theft wasn’t discovered until a recent financial audit showed the checks hadn’t been cashed by the correct recipients.
The business owner told police their bank allowed checks for $9,299.30 and $35,000 to be cashed, due to a glitch in the bank’s system. Another check for $11,745.44 was stopped by the bank before it was cashed.
Three possible suspects were identified as the individuals who cashed the checks, but at the time of the report, no official suspects had been named.