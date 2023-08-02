Business owner reports $3,000 employee theft

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police June 29 that his employee at a car company stole over $3,000 from the business after she was given cash to deposit into the company account.
The man also told police he has lived with and employed the woman since October 2018. He told police while they were both home on June 22, he handed the woman $3,315 to deposit into the business account on the bank.
The next day, he noticed the money was never deposited. When he confronted his roommate and employee, she said she was “frustrated” and had left the money at the house. She also asked to take time off work.
Another employee told the man his roommate was leaving the country to visit a friend in Mexico. The Roswell man said she left to meet an online male friend on June 24, and he was worried about her well-being.
He told police he wanted to start the eviction process for his roommate and employee because he believes she will bring back her online friend from Mexico. Officers told him to report back to the police if anything else happened.
The case remains active.