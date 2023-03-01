Business manager accused of stealing $1.8 million

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The co-owner of a Medlock Bridge Road business reported than an employee had embezzled $1.8 million over a 10-year period from 2009 to December 2019.
The executive said a manager embezzled money from the practice for her personal use by using business credit cards to cover personal purchases and writing checks to herself.
The owner told Johns Creek Police Feb. 13 that his attorney had three large binders documenting the financial transactions. The employee signed a promissory note dated March 2020, agreeing to pay back the embezzled funds.
But the employee stopped paying on the note in April 2022, the police report said, around the time she filed a criminal complaint of rape against him.
The owner said he wished to pursue criminal charges against the employee and her husband. He also said he had been friends with her husband and thinks he assisted in the scheme.