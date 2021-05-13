MILTON, Ga. — Police were contacted April 28 after a woman said someone stole a check from the mailbox of her Waterhaven Lane residence, forged a new name on it and fraudulently cashed it. The woman told officers she is an accountant for an Atlanta smoothie café.
She told police she left letters in her mailbox to be sent to four different businesses. One of the letters contained a $2,578 check to a food company. The complainant checked her company’s bank account when she noticed the check had been cashed too soon. She noticed that the check had been altered and was now endorsed to a Cartersville man. The check was cashed April 27.
