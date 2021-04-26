FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man caught prowling outside a home along Sandown Court on April 11.

Michael Daniel Land, 25, of Cumming, was charged with first-degree burglary and theft by taking. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence that had been burglarized earlier in the day. Someone reported a suspicious person lingering outside the home.

When officers arrived, they found Land lying in the grass across the street from the house. Deputies said he admitted that he broke in earlier in the day and swiped a ring that he planned to give his girlfriend.

