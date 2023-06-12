Burglary spree reported at residences, business

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Between May 27 and May 29, three substantial residential and commercial burglaries were reported to Dunwoody police.
Incident reports said thieves targeted homes on Magnolia Commons and Dunwoody Gables Drive May 27 and May 29, and the Mavis Tires and Brakes store on Chamblee Dunwoody Road was burglarized on May 28.
Victims of the two residential burglaries reported that jewelry, cash and other luxury items, including a $110,000 Patek Philippe watch, were stolen. In total, items worth $151,000 were stolen from Dunwoody residents during the spree.
Officers learned a garage door at the residence on Magnolia Commons had been tampered with to gain access. On Dunwoody Gables Drive, thieves entered the apartment by forcing open the unit’s front door.
Both residences were burglarized while occupants were away from their homes for several hours, reports said.
Police reports said thieves entered the Mavis Tires and Brakes store on Chamblee Dunwoody Road after shattering its garage door windows and stole $1,200 from the cash register after damaging several items.
No suspects were identified in either of the residential burglaries, but a report said an ex-employee may have been responsible for the commercial burglary.
Police also identified no useful security camera footage of the incidents.