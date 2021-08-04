ROSWELL, Ga. — Burglars broke into a West Addison Drive home July 23 and stole more than $40,000 worth of rings, jewelry and watches, according to police.

The victims let investigators review security footage, which showed the suspect stalking through the house with a flashlight.

The homeowners said the burglar took a jewelry chest from the master closet. The stolen items they listed included 10 Tiffany bracelets, necklaces, earrings, ruby rings, luxury watches and other valuables. The estimated value of the stolen items eclipsed $40,000, according to the incident report.

Detectives were assigned to investigate the burglary.

Load comments