ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a delayed burglary report July 28 at Ed Castro Landscaping along Old Ellis Road. Managers estimated suspects stole between $20,000 and $50,000 worth of equipment.

According to police, the break-in occurred sometime before 5 a.m. July 28. Employees arrived to the landscaping business and found the lock cut at the front gate. Several vehicles and storage lockers that contained landscaping equipment were ransacked.

No cameras at the business were functioning properly, according to police.

