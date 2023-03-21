Burglars take appliances from unfinished home

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of more than $15,000 in appliances from a home under construction on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Police were dispatched to a home at 10:30 a.m. March 13 after a major burglary occurred sometime between the evening of March 11 and that morning.
Reports said burglars stole an entire package of appliances worth $15,700 from the home, including the refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, hood vent, mirrors faucet and moving dolly.
The homeowner told police the house was completely secure when they left it, but a lockbox with keys had been attached to the front door for their contractors’ access. Homeowners said one of their contractors could be responsible for the burglary, but they did not identify any suspects.
Police were unable to find any evidence or witnesses to the burglary.