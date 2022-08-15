Burglars steal products at North Point Best Buy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For the second time in a month, the Best Buy on North Point Drive in Alpharetta has been burglarized by thieves who ripped the store’s back door off to gain entry and steal products.
Alpharetta Police responded to the store on July 31 and were told that this is the second burglary the store has experienced over the past month, and was likely done by the same perpetrators, who broke into the business through a back door.
Thieves reportedly punched a hole in the back door, attached the door to a cable and hook, and used a Penske van to tear the door off its hinges.
Video footage showed a suspect breaking into the store at about midnight on July 31, then flee the scene four minutes later. Police officers arrived on scene to investigate the business alarm shortly after.
Inside the store, a display case of Sony camera items had been smashed open, and multiple items had been taken.
No suspect information was available.