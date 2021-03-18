ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a smash-and-grab break-in at the Trader Golf pro shop along North Main Street on March 7.

Officers found a rock near the entrance that was tossed through the business’ front glass window. Employees told police the burglar or burglars stole several golf clubs and a couple of hats from the shop.

Investigators were not able to review store security footage the day of the alleged break-in.

