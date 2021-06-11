ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two men broke into an Ulta store at the North Point Village shopping center before dawn May 28. Police responded to the beauty salon after its security alarm went off.

The alarm company reported that the suspects tossed something through the front door and entered the store carrying a tote bag. The two men exited moments later and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Officers noted the front window was busted out with a concrete block. No merchandise was stolen from the store, police said.

Load comments