ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two men broke into an Ulta store at the North Point Village shopping center before dawn May 28. Police responded to the beauty salon after its security alarm went off.
The alarm company reported that the suspects tossed something through the front door and entered the store carrying a tote bag. The two men exited moments later and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
Officers noted the front window was busted out with a concrete block. No merchandise was stolen from the store, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.