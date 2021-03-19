MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to Watsons Bend to investigate a residential burglary March 4. The homeowners told officers when they returned home after several days of vacationing, they found their doors unlocked and a back window busted out. The victims told police about $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their home.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood looking for security footage from neighboring residences. They were not able to locate any surveillance. The homeowners said someone from a tree company called the same day they left for vacation. They told the tree-scaper they were headed out of town.

Police had not yet identified any suspects.

